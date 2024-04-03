Sanjay Nirupam heads for showdown, fires 'don't waste energy and stationery' barb at Congress

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam seems to be heading for a showdown with Congress after the party initiated disciplinary action for his recent remarks targeting Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT), stating he would announce his decision on Thursday.

As Congress dropped Nirupam's name as a star campaigner and said a decision about him would be taken in a day or two, the former MP launched a sharp attack, saying since the party is experiencing a "serious financial crisis", it should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself.

The demand for action against Nirupam grew after he castigated the state leadership for "ceding" constituencies in Mumbai to the Thackeray-led party during seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership.

A decision will be taken in a day or two," state party president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai.

Making light of the party's action, Nirupam raised the "serious financial crisis" in Congress, apparently alluding to the Income Tax Department's action for tax demand.

"It (Congress) should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow," he tweeted.

A former MP from Mumbai North, Nirupam had hit out at the state leadership of Congress after the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray declared its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam is eyeing.

He had also said the Congress leadership shouldn't allow itself to be arm-twisted by Shiv Sena (UBT).

Accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT's) decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress, the former Mumbai Congress president had claimed.

A former Shivsainik, Nirupam quit Shiv Sena in 2005.

He took up the cause of north Indian hawkers and subsequently made his way into Congress. In 2009, he successfully contested from Mumbai North seat.

Nirupam lost the 2014 elections from the same constituency against BJP's Gopal Shetty.

He is reportedly keen to contest from the Mumbai North-West constituency but Shiv Sena (UBT) played spoilsports by fielding its nominee.

Meanwhile, Patole said Congress wants to contest Sangli, Bhiwandi, and a couple of seats in Mumbai.

He said Congress wants to contest constituencies based on the merit of respective candidates.

In Wardha too, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has roped in a Congressman to contest as Pawar's camp didn't find a suitable candidate, he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray rejected the demand of some leaders of Congress for "friendly fights" in constituencies under dispute and said, "Either be friends or fight". , Responding to Thackeray's pointed remarks, Patole said the MVA will resolve the issue of disputed seats today (in the meeting).

He also said the Congress would launch a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI MR NSK