Sanjay Nishad slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Ram temple's consecration

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad on Sunday slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during an election rally on the Ram temple inauguration ceremony.

Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Barwala on Thursday, said that the BJP lost the Lok Sabha election in Ayodhya as "Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani and Adani" were invited to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple but "no poor people, labourers or farmers" were called to attend the event.

"Naach-gana (dancing-singing) was happening there," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks at the Circuit House in Prayagraj, Sanjay Nishad said, "The opposition has nothing but rhetoric. If they go abroad, do they go there to study? There is a complete history of why their family members go abroad. Social media is full of videos on it." "Those who are involved in these things, they think that everyone else is also like them," the UP minister said.

He said that opposition leaders make such statements to please "some sections".

"Under the BJP government, Muslims are also taking advantage of its schemes, and are moving away from the Congress. Now there are no riots," he said. PTI RAJ NAV SKY SKY