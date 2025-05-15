Sanjay Raut insulted entire Shah community: BJP on Sena (UBT) leader's remark on Vijay Shah

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of insulting the entire Shah community after he said "none of the Shahs is a patriot" while slamming Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Demanding that Shah be removed as minister and President's Rule imposed in Madhya Pradesh, Raut told reporters in Mumbai, "This Vijay Shah will indeed talk in such a manner as he is a Shah." He then went on to add: "None of the Shahs is a patriot... I am repeatedly saying Shah. They all are people who attack from behind." Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed Raut's comments as "vile and casteist" and accused him of insulting the entire Shah community.

Posting a video clip of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks, he said, "This is not political criticism, this is hatred against a specific surname and community." Shah came under fire after a video showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred. An FIR was registered against Shah in Indore district Wednesday night following which he moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay.