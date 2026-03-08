Sanjay Raut meets ex-VP Dhankhar, says heartwarming interaction

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut met on Sunday former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had suddenly quit last year citing health reasons.

"Had the honour of meeting former Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji today. Enjoyed a wonderful conversation! It was a truly delightful and heartwarming meeting," Raut wrote on X.

The Sena (UBT) MP didn't specify the location where the meeting took place.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday, the Sena (UBT) stated that Dhankhar was forced to resign on the grounds of health after the BJP-led government learnt that he was exchanging explosive ideas with opposition leaders.

Dhankhar quit as vice president on July 21, 2025. His sudden exit had led to speculation and prompted the Opposition to allege that he had resigned under pressure from the government.

Raut is also the executive editor of Saamana.