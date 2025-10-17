Sanjay Raut praises Ganesh Naik, says he will emerge as `winner'

Palghar, Oct 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik was a "skilled wrestler" who would emerge as a winner.

Raut's comment came amid reports of a tussle between Naik, a BJP leader, and Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde for political supremacy in the Thane-Palghar region.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sena (UBT)'s public relations office here, Raut said, "Ganesh Naik is a skilled wrestler. He will be the final victor." Naik "never lost his temper" despite internal political tensions (in the ruling alliance), he added.

Raut also targeted the BJP-led Union government over the big-ticket infrastructure projects in Palghar district including Vadhan and Murbe ports, claiming that they were being imposed on tax payers for the benefit of an industrialist.

He also criticized the government over the poor condition of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

As the Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to inaugurate a `Deepotsav' (festival of lights) organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday evening, Raut said it was a major political development and a " leap forward towards the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance." PTI COR KRK