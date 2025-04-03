Sanjay Raut retweets post saying he just ‘finished Uddhav and his penguin’s career’

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday retweeted a post on X that claimed he had “finished Uddhav and his penguin’s career.”
The post, shared by user BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon), included a clip of Raut’s speech in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The critical post read, “Your speech suggests you want to make HINDU PAKISTAN & not Hindu Rashtra.”
It further stated, “Sanjay Raut also compared Modi-Shah Ji with Jinnah. .@narendramodi Ji may still forgive, but .@AmitShah Ji is definitely not in a habit of forgiving. RAUT JUST FINISHED UDDHAV & HIS PENGUIN’S CAREER.”
"Your speech suggests you want to make HINDU PAKISTAN & not Hindu Rashtra"— BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) April 3, 2025
Sanjay Raut also compared Modi-Shah Ji with Jinnah.
.@narendramodi Ji may still forgive, but .@AmitShah Ji is definitely not in a habit of forgiving. RAUT JUST FINISHED UDDHAV & HIS PENGUIN'S CAREER. pic.twitter.com/1WPDX4hFe2
Raut retweeted the post, seemingly unaware that it was not only critical of his speech but also accused him of jeopardising the political careers of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray.
During a heated Rajya Sabha debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Raut compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.
Raut also accused the Modi-Shah duo of steering India toward a “Hindu Pakistan” rather than a Hindu Rashtra.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to reform the management of Waqf properties, has been a lightning rod for controversy.
Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Congress, have accused the BJP of using the bill to target minorities.