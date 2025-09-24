Sanjay Raut should provide evidence to back up allegations: Darekar

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) BJP MLC Pravin Darekar on Wednesday said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut should provide evidence to substantiate his allegations that the Maharashtra government was not utilising the funds provided by the Centre, and bribery was rampant.

"Raut has named some people, but it does not mean they are at fault. He should furnish evidence and the chief minister will definitely take action against them," Darekar told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Raut claimed that the funds provided by the Union government were not being utilised by the state disaster management department, and no work is approved without bribery.

Raut should focus on suggesting solutions at a time when people are facing massive floods and resultant devastation, Darekar said, adding that the only "good thing" the Sena (UBT) MP did was to admit that the Union government provided ample funds to Maharashtra. PTI ND GK KRK