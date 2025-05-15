Sanjay Raut's defamation complaint: Bailable warrant issued against Nitesh Rane

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) A Mumbai court on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane in connection with a defamation complaint lodged against him in 2023 by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The warrant was issued by First Class Judicial Magistrate (Mazgaon court) Aarti Kulkarni as Rane failed to appear before the court. The matter has been adjourned to June 2 for report on the warrant.

This is the second such warrant against Rane, a BJP MLA and state minister for fisheries and ports development, in a month. Earlier too the court had issued multiple warrants against him for failing to appear before the court for the hearing of the case.

In May 2023, Nitesh Rane, son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, had allegedly called Raut a "snake" who would ditch Uddhav Thackeray and join the (undivided) NCP by June that year.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, filed a complaint before the magistrate's court seeking action against Nitesh Rane for the alleged "defamatory and blatantly false" remarks.