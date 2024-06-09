Sanjay Seth: From fiery student leader to Modi Cabinet

Ranchi: Businessman and politician Sanjay Seth from Ranchi, who has led an extraordinarily eventful career, was sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday.

He began his political journey as a fiery student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1976 and became a parliamentarian in 2019.

Seth's life reads like a saga of relentless activism and daring protests. He proudly recounts being arrested multiple times since his student days, each time for championing various social issues.

In a dramatic turn of events in 1992, he spent 25 days in the formidable Ranchi Central Jail, following the arrest of BJP patriarch LK Advani during his infamous Ram Rath Yatra.

Born on August 25, 1959, Seth is armed with an impressive array of qualifications -- B.Com, LLB, and PGDBM degrees.

His leadership credentials were honed as the president of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

From 2016 to 2019, he held the significant post of chairman of the Jharkhand State Khadi and Village Industries Board, setting the stage for his eventual election to the 17th Lok Sabha.

The drama escalated on June 28, 2016, when the Jharkhand government appointed Seth as the chairman of the Jharkhand State Khadi Gramodyog Board for a three-year term.

His influence further extended as he took on roles such as chairman of Human Development Service and convener of Jharkhand Civil Society.

Since his election to Parliament in 2019, Seth has continued to be a dynamic force, serving on various parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology.

His journey is a testament to his unyielding spirit and unwavering dedication to public service.

In 2019, the BJP leader became a first-time MP from Ranchi, defeating Congress's Subodh Kant Sahay.

For the second consecutive term, Seth retained the Ranchi seat by defeating Congress’s Yashaswini Sahay, daughter of Subodh Kant Sahay.