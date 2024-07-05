Sanjay Singh appointed as chairperson of AAP Parliamentary Party

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party.

He has also been chosen as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to the Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party's parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Previously, Singh served as the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha during his first term. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and took his oath as a member of the Upper House on March 19 this year.

Currently, the AAP is the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha with 10 MPs, and it has three MPs in the Lok Sabha, the party said. PTI SLB AS AS