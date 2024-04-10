Sanjay Singh claims 'threat issued' to stop Kejriwal's meetings

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that an inquiry has been launched into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail and that a threat was issued to stop his meetings.

Advertisment

"The Modi government is punishing Kejriwal for providing free amenities to Delhiites, including education, health, electricity and water. They want to turn Tihar into Hitler’s gas chamber, where CM cannot even send a message for public service," Singh was quoted as saying in an Aam Aadmi Party statement.

After Kejriwal sent a message to AAP MLAs asking them to visit their constituencies and solve people's problems, a "threat was issued" that his meetings with his lawyers and family members would be stopped, Singh claimed at a press conference without naming anyone.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back at Singh for giving "political colour" to the issue and said the entire Aam Aadmi Party including its MP Sanjay Singh were disappointed and disheartened after the Delhi High Court rejected Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the liquor scam case.

Advertisment

Singh hit out at the Modi government and the ruling BJP, alleging they want to keep Kejriwal in Tihar under "Hitlarshahi" to break him emotionally.

"Kejriwal will neither break nor bow down to any torture," he asserted and added that Delhi's two crore people will respond to this in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, the Delhi BJP president said, "No one wants to break Kejriwal and he is being only asked to answer the questions related to the liquor scam and other corruption issues. It's shameful that leaders like Sanjay Singh are giving political colour to the whole thing." The AAP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that he and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wanted to meet Kejriwal in jail, but the meeting was cancelled by prison authorities even though a token number had been issued for it.

Advertisment

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Since his arrest on March 21, he has sent messages to his party leaders and directions to Delhi ministers through his wife and lawyers.

"Eight-nine policemen stay around Kejriwal during his meetings with his lawyers in jail. This is against the rules as inmates are allowed to speak to their lawyers privately," Singh said. PTI VIT RT