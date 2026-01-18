Sanjay Singh, Pappu Yadav among 8 booked for spreading 'fake' images of Manikarnika ghat

Varanasi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Police here have registered eight FIRs against as many people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, for allegedly circulating AI-generated images, videos and misleading information on social media about the redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat.

The ghat is among the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism. It is believed that getting cremated at the site helps one achieve 'moksha' -- liberation from the cycle of birth and death -- giving the ghat immense religious and cultural importance.

Reacting to the FIR against him, AAP's Sanjay Singh claimed the redevelopment work had caused destruction at Manikarnika Ghat. Temples were damaged, and a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar was broken, drawing protests from sadhus and others, he alleged.

The AAP MP accused the authorities of targeting him for raising the issue and asserted that he would not be intimidated.

There have been protests against a demolition drive under the redevelopment plan of the ghat, with many alleging that a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar has been damaged, a charge refuted by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said the eight cases have been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against eight individuals and certain X handles for spreading fabricated content related to the ongoing beautification and strengthening of cremation-related facilities at the ghat.

According to police, fake and misleading videos and AI-generated images, allegedly linked to Hindu deities, were circulated on X with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, provoke public anger and disturb social harmony.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said probes have revealed that a fabricated video related to the Manikarnika Ghat, made with AI and by manipulating facts, has been made viral on social media. AI-generated images were also shared, leading to confusion and resentment among the public, he said.

The eight booked also include AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and the Congress' Pappu Yadav and Jaswinder Kaur, the ACP said.

According to police, there have been "organised attempts" to spread rumours about the redevelopment project, pointing to not only the content posted on social media, but also those being reposted and receiving "objectionable" comments.

A complaint in this matter was lodged by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu, whose company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15.

According to the complaint, an X user allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on January 16, presenting distorted facts and misleading Hindu devotees.

DCP Bansal claimed false information was circulated to not only hurt religious sentiments but also to fan anti-government sentiments. "Legal action is being taken against the social media handles concerned as well as those amplifying the content," he added.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused "the Yogi-Modi government" of "completely destroying" the heritage of Varanasi and demanded that the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat be immediately stopped, with any further action only after consultation with religious leaders there. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD