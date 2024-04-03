Sanjay Singh threatens Modi, Amit Shah with FIRs

New Delhi: Immediately after being released from Tihar jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with FIRs across opposition ruled states.

Singh was addressing AAP workers at the party headquarters here.

Singh’s speech was so offensive and derogatory that all the news channels had to take his address off air.

Time has come to give BJP a reply, they've inducted all corrupt from across country, he said.

Singh added that Arvind Kejriwal will not resign and he will continue to work for 2 crore people of Delhi.

A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence where he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Listen to the full speech: