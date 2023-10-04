Sanjay Singh's arrest shows BJP's frustration as it is losing to INDIA bloc: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday reacted strongly to the arrest of its leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, claiming the action shows the BJP's frustration as it is going to lose to the INDIA bloc.

Senior party leader Atishi said Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as he raised voice for the people.

"Who knows how much more the BJP will stoop due to its fear.. Before the elections, their frustration of losing to INDIA is clearly visible. After Manish ji and Satyendra ji, the government also arrested Sanjay Bhaiya, who raised the voice of the people strongly," she posted on social media platform X.

"Why don't they open an ED office in our party office itself? It seems that they only survive by making false allegations against AAP," the cabinet minister said in a post. PTI SLB SLB TIR TIR