Sanjeev Arora will be made cabinet minister if elected in Ludhiana West bypoll, says Kejriwal

Ludhiana, June 10 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday evening said party candidate for Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Sanjeev Arora will be made cabinet minister if he is elected in the June 19 byelection.

"If you elect Sanjeev Arora as your MLA, we will make him a cabinet minister. With ministerial power and resources, he will transform Ludhiana West," he said.

Kejriwal was campaigning in favour of Arora and praised him for his dedication to public service and highlighted his swift action in addressing long-pending issues in the constituency.

The former Delhi chief minister along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held public meetings here in support of Arora. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Aman Arora, Working President Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi, Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Ministers, AAP MLAs and leaders were also present.

Paying tribute to late Gurpreet Gogi, Kejriwal expressed condolences for the untimely loss of the Ludhiana West MLA, who passed away earlier this year.

He shared an anecdote to stress the need for alignment between the state government and the local representative.

Kejriwal said, "A person told me he would vote for the Congress candidate because of family tradition. I asked him if your road is damaged, there's no water supply, or you face any administrative issue, who will resolve it? The Congress candidate, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, has no power or resources to help. Only the ruling party can deliver development." Speaking on how Arora raised Rs 12 crore to procure a life-saving injection for a child suffering from a rare disease, Kejriwal said, "If Sanjeev Arora can rally the world to save a stranger's life, imagine what he can do for Ludhiana West." He contrasted Arora's humility and dedication with the arrogance and anger of his opponent. "This time, vote for a leader who is polite, approachable, and committed to serving the people. Sanjeev Arora is not just a candidate; he is a visionary who will ensure development in every aspect of your lives," he added.

Kejwriwal urged voters to exercise their right early on June 19 and press the 'jharoo' button. "AAP's vision for Punjab is clear: a future of honesty, prosperity, and opportunities for all. Together, we will make Ludhiana West a model constituency," he said.

Highlighting AAP's "people-centric and inclusive approach", Mann said, "Our party works for humanity and unity. We neither divide nor provoke on religious grounds. Punjab has always been a leading state in India, and under AAP's leadership, it will regain its glory." The chief minister urged the people of Ludhiana West to vote decisively on June 19 and assured voters that their responsibility ends with casting their vote for the 'jharoo', after which AAP's responsibility to deliver will begin.

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. PTI CHS OZ OZ