Sanjeev Khirwar appointed new MCD commissioner, returns to Delhi after 2022 row

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday appointed a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, Sanjeev Khirwar, as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, an official order said.

The appointment was notified through an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and communicated to the office of the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Previous MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khirwar, an Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, was transferred to Ladakh from Delhi in May 2022 after a public row. The officer had allegedly cleared the Thyagraj Stadium complex and closed it early in the evening for all athletes so that "he could walk his dog".

He takes charge at a time when the civic body is preparing to present its budget before the Municipal Corporation House later this month and is dealing with key administrative and financial challenges.

The Commissioner plays a central role in overseeing the corporation's daily functions, implementing policies and coordinating with various departments.