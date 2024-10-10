Sanjeev Kumar Singhal new head of Maharashtra ACB

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singhal was on Thursday promoted as Director General of Police of the Anti- Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra police, an official release said here.

The post was vacant for six months following the retirement of IPS officer Jaijeet Singh.

Earlier, Singhal was posted as Additional Director General of Police (Establishment ) at the state police headquarters in Mumbai.

Senior IPS officer Archana Tyagi, who was Additional Director General of Police and Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra Police Housing, has been promoted as DG Police Housing.

IPS officer Singa Reddy Hrishikesh, posted as commandant of the State Reserve Police Force in Navi Mumbai, was transferred as Superintendent of Police, Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Lata Phad was appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police in Washim district, the release said. PTI DC KRK