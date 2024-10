New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior diplomat Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as the country's next ambassador to France, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

He is currently India's envoy to Israel.

"Sanjeev Kumar Singla (IFS:1997), presently Ambassador of India to Israel, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said. PTI KND DV DV