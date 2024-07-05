Sanjeev Sachdeva new officiating CJ of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Jabalpur, July 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as new officiating Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, an official release said on Thursday.

It followed the appointment of Justice Sheel Nagu as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said the notification issued by the Union Law and Justice ministry.

Justice Sheel Nagu was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court upon the retirement of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath on May 24. PTI COR LAL KRK