Sanjeev Sanyal removed as GIPE chancellor; former HC judge Dharmadhikari to replace him

Pune, Apr 3 (PTI) EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal was on Thursday removed as the Chancellor of Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, an official of the Servants of India Society, which governs the prestigious institution, said.

Former Bombay High Court judge SC Dharmadhikari will replace Sanyal as per the appointment letter issued by SII's president Damodar Sahoo.

In the letter, which was accessed by PTI, Sahoo cited the "downfall" of the institute's credentials as GIPE got 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation.

It also said Sanyal as chancellor did not provide a "concrete plan of action" for the institute.

"Hence we are of the view that we would appoint an able Chancellor who would get involved into bringing the institute to its earlier reputation," Sahoo's letter stated.

After noted economist Bibek Debroy resigned as GIPE's chancellor in September last year, Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, was appointed to the top post.

Debroy had quit a day after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to then vice-chancellor Ajit Ranade, who was earlier removed from his post. Ranade too quit later. PTI SPK BNM