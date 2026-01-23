Sanjeev Shukla appointed as first Raipur police commissioner

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sanjeev Shukla has been appointed as the first police commissioner of Raipur, in a reshuffle, as the Chhattisgarh government implemented the police commissionerate system in the state capital.

According to the transfer and posting orders of 15 IPS officers issued by the state Home Department on Thursday night, Shukla, who was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bilaspur range, has been shifted to Raipur as commissioner of police.

Ramgopal Garg, IGP of the Durg range, will replace Shukla in the Bilaspur range.

Shukla, a 2004-batch IPS officer, began his career in the state police service and was later promoted to the IPS.

IGP Rajnandgaon Abhishek Shandilya, a 2007-batch IPS officer, will head the Durg range, and Balaji Rao Somavar, who was serving as IGP (Law and Order) at Police Headquarters in Raipur, will replace him, the department stated.

Under the commissionerate system, Kanker Deputy Inspector General of Police Amit Tukaram Kamble has been posted as additional commissioner of police, Raipur Urban.

Deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been appointed for Raipur Urban.

Umesh Prasad Gupta, commandant of the 14th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), Balod, has been posted as DCP (Central), Raipur Urban, while Sandeep Patel, commandant of the force's 16th battalion, has been appointed DCP (West) and Mayank Gurjar, commandant of the 15th battalion, is DCP (North) in the city.

Apart from this, Vikas Kumar, currently serving as the superintendent of police (State Intelligence Branch) at the Police Headquarters, Raipur, has been appointed as DCP (Traffic and Protocol), Raipur Urban, while Smritik Rajnala, SP of the Special Task Force (STF), Baghera, is DCP (Crime and Cyber) in the city.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh has been appointed as Jashpur SSP, replacing Shashi Mohan Singh, who has been posted as Raigarh SSP.

Raigarh Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel has been made superintendent of police, Railway, Raipur.

Shweta Srivastava Sinha, SP Railway, Raipur, has been appointed as SP, Raipur Rural.

The police commissionerate system will be implemented in Raipur from Friday, covering 21 police stations in the city.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had announced the introduction of the system in Raipur in January last year.

For the new setup, Raipur district has been reorganised into two police districts — Raipur Urban and Raipur Rural. Under the commissionerate system, policing in Raipur Urban will come under the police commissioner, who will be of the Inspector General of Police rank.

As per the notification, the Raipur Urban will comprise police station areas of Civil Lines, Devendra Nagar, Telibandha, Kotwali, Ganj, Maudahapara, Gol Bazar, Purani Basti, DD Nagar, Amanaka, Azad Chowk, Saraswati Nagar, Kabir Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Mujgahan, Tikrapara, Urla (excluding villages outside the Birgaon Municipal Corporation limits), Khamtarai, Gudiyari, Pandari and Khamhardih.

Raipur Rural will cover Vidhansabha, Dharsiva, Kharora, Tilda-Nevra, Mana, Mandir Hasaud, Arang, Nava Raipur, Rakhi, Abhanpur, Gobra Nawapara and Urla police stations (areas falling outside the Birgaon Municipal Corporation limits) and will be headed by a Superintendent of Police.

According to officials, the commissionerate system is expected to provide greater operational autonomy to the police, faster decision-making and accountability, enabling quicker action against crime and more effective handling of law and order in the state capital.