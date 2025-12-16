Sanjeevani health project to be extended across Andhra: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the Sanjeevani project, a pilot initiative to digitalise health records at Kuppam in Chittoor district, will be extended across the state soon.

During a review meeting at the secretariat, the Chief Minister noted that the project is being implemented with the support of the Bill Gates Foundation.

“Digital health records under the Sanjeevani project, which is being implemented in Kuppam of Chittoor district as a pilot project at present with the cooperation of Bill Gates foundation will be extended to the entire state soon,” said Naidu in an official release.

According to CM, the digitalisation of health records of all people will be completed in one year.

A 10-member national and international medical expert team also participated in the meeting.

Stressing the importance of preventive care using technology, Naidu directed officials to focus on 10 diseases prevalent in the state.

The CM asked the expert medical team to showcase the advanced medical and health systems at the Global AI Convention to be held in Mumbai soon.

Former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation, Sowmya Swaminathan, emphasised the role of nutritious food supply in maintaining public health.

UNAIDS founding executive director Peter Piot said one should not consider public health as a medical subject as it was related to several other issues, among other suggestions.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates Foundation country director Archana Vyas said the foundation has been working with the Andhra Pradesh government to provide world-class healthcare facilities to people. A health secretariat will be formed to monitor public healthcare, she added.

Moreover, the CM said regular meetings with the expert committee should be conducted every six months to strengthen public health initiatives.

He asked Vyas to prepare an action plan based on the advice of the medical experts, the press release added. PTI STH ROH