Sanjivani case: Relief to Shekhawat as Rajasthan HC disposes of plea seeking quashing of FIR

Jodhpur, Sep 25 (PTI) In a relief to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Shekhawat seeking quashing of FIR against him in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case.

The high court passed the order after the Special Operations Group (SOG), which had filed the FIR against Shekhawat, submitted a detailed report in the court stating that there was no incriminating evidence against him in the case.

Single Bench of Justice Arun Monga stated in his order that there was no point in maintaining this petition if the SOG has not found Shekhawat's involvement in this scam at any level.

Shekhawat's counsel Aditya Vikram Singh said this report admitted that neither there is his name in the FIR and any of the charge sheets, nor that he has even been considered a suspect.

On September 17, the high court had directed the SOG to file a response to the query whether it intended to file a charge sheet against Shekhawat.

The SOG filed a detailed report in the court on Wednesday stating that there was no incriminating evidence against him.

Though Shekhawat had been named in the scam terming him as a holder of post of director in some of the companies, the SOG, in its reply, stated that he had resigned from the post of director from all these companies and thus cannot be held responsible for the acts done post his resignation as a director in the companies.

Singh said that on the basis of this submission by the SOG, the court passed the order directing that there is no case made out against petitioner Shekhawat.

The court has also clarified that SOG cannot further investigate against Shekhawat without taking permission from the trial court.

Meanwhile, Shekhawat termed the high court's order as a "victory of truth" and said it was mere an attempt to malign his reputation and frame him in the matter.

"It was an attempt to drag me into this case due to the frustration caused by his political ambitions, loss of his son in the election and victory of the BJP," he said, slamming former chief minister Ashok Gehlot without taking his name. PTI CORR KVK KVK