Sanju Samson to back two Kerala school athletes who set records

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian cricketer Sanju Samson will extend support to two young athletes who put up outstanding performances at the ongoing Kerala School Sports Meet, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday.

Devapriya Shaibu of CHS Calvary Mount, who set a new record in the sub-junior girls’ 100m event, and Athul T M of Charamangalam Government DVHSS, who broke records in both the 100m and 200m categories, will be supported by the Sanju Samson Foundation, the minister said.

Addressing reporters here, Sivankutty read out a message from Samson, who is also the brand ambassador of the State School Sports Meet 2025—a week-long event that concludes later in the day.

"What caught my attention was their remarkable achievements despite challenging life circumstances. With the right support, these young athletes can rise to national and even Olympic levels," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in his message.

He said all necessary assistance would be extended through the Sanju Samson Foundation, including travel and accommodation for state and national events, proper guidance, and access to a professional athletics coach.

"The Foundation and I will stand by these children, ensuring they receive every facility needed to race towards greater achievements and become the pride of Kerala," Samson added.

After reading out the message, Sivankutty announced that next year's State School Sports Meet will be held in Kannur.

A record 19,310 students participated in various events this year, he said.

The minister also announced that houses would be constructed for deserving gold medal winners of the meet, with specific criteria to be set for eligibility. "Generous individuals can also contribute to this initiative," he added. PTI LGK SSK