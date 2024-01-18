Sankalp Yatra: PM Modi lauds success stories of beneficiaries of govt schemes

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the transformative stories of individuals from diverse backgrounds, who have harnessed government initiatives to bring positive change to their lives and communities.

Advertisment

Kalpana Bai, a transgender person from Mumbai who leads the Sai Kinnar Bachat self-help group (SHG), shared her challenging journey from a life of begging to entrepreneurship. She thanked the prime minister for the government's support through the Urban Livelihood Mission and SVANidhi scheme.

She now runs a basket-making business and an idli-dosa and flower business, dispelling misconceptions about the transgender community.

The prime minister told her that she is doing what the transgender people are capable of doing.

Advertisment

The interaction, part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, witnessed thousands of beneficiaries from across the country joining via video conferencing, along with Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local representatives, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Another beneficiary was Silme Marak from Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. She graduated from a small shop to leading an SHG which aids over 50 such groups.

A beneficiary of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes, Marak is actively involved in food processing and bakery businesses.

Advertisment

The prime minister praised her confidence, calling her the "Modi of your village". He highlighted her hands-on experience with the government schemes and her dedication to social service.

Sandeep, a farmer from Haryana's Rohtak, shared how the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has positively impacted his joint family of 11 members.

Modi applauded the success of the scheme in Haryana, emphasising its role in supporting farmers like Sandeep with direct financial assistance for fertilisers and seeds.

Advertisment

Mamta Dhindhore, a self-employed woman from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, shared her journey of empowerment under the Gramin Ajivika Mission.

She works with 7,500 women in 150 groups, providing awareness, training and assistance in obtaining loans, according to the statement.

Her zeal for spreading awareness about government schemes earned praise from the prime minister, who noted her significant role in empowering women.

Advertisment

M Mallikarjuna Reddy, a farmer from Karimnagar in Telangana and a former software professional, showcased the potential of an integrated approach to farming.

Possessing a BTech degree, Reddy doubled his income through animal husbandry, horticulture and natural farming.

Recognised by various organisations, he now inspires others and trains farmers in the region. PM Modi lauded Reddy's commitment to agriculture and urged him to encourage more educated youth to enter the sector, the statement said.

Advertisment

In Rajasthan's Dungarpur, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Mamta who told him that the schemes of the central government have brought a big change to her life, according to an official statement.

Modi said that with the help of women like her, the resolution of making two crore 'Lakhpati Didis' will soon be realised.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also participated in the programme through video conferencing. PTI UZM AG KSS KVK KVK KVK