Sankat Mochan festival begins in Varanasi with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's flute recital

Varanasi: The 102-year-old Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, a celebration of classical music, began here with a soulful flute recital by Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, accompanied by Sankat Mochan temple mahant Vishwambhar Nath Mishra on the 'pakhawaj' (a barrel-shaped two-headed drum).

Being held in the historic premises of the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple, the six-day festival began on Wednesday evening and will go on till April 21.

Known for its spiritual depth and artistic excellence, the event will feature performances by 11 Padma awardees and 16 emerging artists. Several Muslim artists will also perform, continuing the tradition of inclusivity that has defined the festival since its inception.

"The Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh is not just about music, it is a medium to connect with Lord Hanuman," Mishra said.

"This is the 102nd edition and just like the event's legacy, the audience too is steeped in tradition. Some listeners have been attending for 60 to 80 years without missing a single season," he said.

The festival began in 1923 and has grown from a modest one-night affair to a six-night cultural gala held annually around Hanuman Jayanti.

"This festival is a cherished expression of Kashi's ancient musical heritage," Mishra said.

"Legends like Ghulam Ali, Anup Jalota, Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Hariprasad Chaurasia and the Rajan-Sajan Mishra duo have graced this stage," he said.

Besides Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, this year's line-up includes celebrated names like Anup Jalota, Pandit Sajan Mishra, Suresh Talwalkar, Pandit Dharmanath Mishra, Ravi Shankar Mishra, Salil Bhatt, Nagraj Adiga Madhvappa and Ajay Chakraborty.

In keeping with tradition, the festival continues to promote cultural unity, with six Muslim artists among this year's line-up of performers. These include tabla maestro Ustad Akram Khan, vocalist Samiullah Khan, and sitarists Rais Khan, Ustad Mehtab Ali Niazi and Armaan Khan.

The organisers said that while the festival is deeply rooted in religious sentiment, it remains open to all, celebrating the shared language of music that transcends boundaries.