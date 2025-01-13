Sankranti celebrations begin with kite and sweet festivals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) The 'International Kite and Sweet Festival,' a vibrant celebration of colours and flavours coinciding with 'Makara Sankranti,' the harvest festival, began at the Secunderabad Parade Ground on Monday.

Advertisment

The three-day event was inaugurated by Telangana ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar, who also extended their Sankranti greetings to the public.

The festival features participants from 16 countries, including 40 international kite flyers and 60 national kite flyers from various states.

The three-day 'Makara Sankranti' festivities began in Telangana on Monday with 'Bhogi,' during which people set up bonfires outside their homes and on streets, while children and youth flew kites.

Advertisment

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Bhogi and Sankranti.

Ministers and leaders from various political parties participated in 'Bhogi' celebrations across different locations, conveying their festive wishes.

The 'International Kite and Sweet Festival', organised by the Telangana State Tourism and Culture Department, is expected to draw over 1.5 million visitors, making it a landmark event in Hyderabad’s festive calendar, according to an official release, issued on Sunday.

Advertisment

Kite enthusiasts showcased their creative and unique kite-flying skills, turning Hyderabad's skies into a mesmerising canvas.

Alongside the kite festival, a sweet festival is being held to celebrate culinary traditions.

Women from Telangana and other states are showcasing a variety of homemade sweets, reflecting the diversity of India’s rich food culture. These delicacies are available for display and sale at designated food courts, the release said. PTI VVK GDK VVK SSK ADB