Sanmar Group sets up Cath Lab and Coronary Care Unit at VHS, Chennai

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Seeking to provide quality comprehensive care at affordable prices, the Sanmar Group has established Catheterization laboratory and Coronary Care Unit at the Voluntary Health Services here.

The initiative has been set up by the Corporate Social Responsibility Trust of the city-based Sanmar Group.

The Sanmar Group's Cath Lab and Coronary Care Unit is equipped with advanced medical technology designed to support diagnostics, intervention and patient monitoring, a press release said on Friday.

"Our commitment to fostering community well-being is at the heart of our CSR activities. We are proud to partner with VHS, an NGO hospital with a reputation for excellence and dedication to serving all sections of society," The Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar said.

"Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that individuals, irrespective of their economic background, have access to crucial cardiac services without compromise on quality," Sankar added.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Director and professor V Kamakoti inaugurated the laboratory at an event recently.

The Cardiac Unit is supported by specialists from Madras Medical Mission. With the Cath laboratory, the Voluntary Health Services would be better positioned to handle complex cardiac procedures to patients.

"The generous contribution from The Sanmar Group marks a new chapter in our ability to provide specialised cardiac care. With these upgraded facilities, we can deliver timely, life-saving treatment and enhance our core mission of accessibility, availability and affordability," VHS Honorary Secretary professor S Suresh said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH