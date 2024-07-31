Sansera signs MoU with Karnataka to set up manufacturing facility at Rs 2,100 Cr

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) Sansera Engineering Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to expand Sansera's manufacturing capacity in Ramanagara with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore.

The facility at Harohalli, Ramanagara is expected to drive growth in both the automotive and non-automotive sectors.

"Under this MoU, Sansera Engineering plans to invest around Rs 2,100 crore over a period of three to five years. This investment will be directed towards expanding their manufacturing capacity over a 55-acre plot in Harohalli, Ramanagara. The project is expected to create approximately 3,500 direct and indirect jobs in the region," a statement issued by the office of the Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said.

The new facility is expected to boost Sansera's manufacturing capacity by approximately Rs 3,000 crore, significantly contributing to India's export growth, the statement said.

"Sansera plans to establish a training centre to enhance the skills of the local workforce, fostering talent development and employment opportunities. Advanced technologies and best practices will be introduced through this plant, benefiting the local industrial ecosystem and promoting innovation," it added.

Bengaluru-headquartered Sansera Engineering was founded in 1981 and is an engineering-led, integrated manufacturer specialising in complex and critical precision-engineered components for both automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Within the automotive sector, Sansera manufactures and supplies a wide range of precision-forged and machined components and assemblies, including connecting rods, rocker arms, crankshafts and gear shifter forks, which are crucial for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis, and other systems in 2-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

In the non-automotive sector, Sansera supplies a variety of precision components for aerospace, off-road, agriculture, and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.