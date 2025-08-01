Sanskrit must reach every household in India, become daily communication language: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Aug 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Sanskrit is the mother of all Indian languages and it should become a medium of communication and reach every household in the country.

He pitched for preservation and propagation of Sanskrit and called it a language which "develops our emotions (bhav)" and added everyone should know the ancient tongue.

Speaking at the inauguration of a building at Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University in Nagpur, Bhagwat noted there is a difference between understanding Sanskrit and being able to converse in the language.

The Sanskrit university will receive government patronage, but people's support is also necessary, he said.

Bhagwat said Sanskrit is the mother of all languages of India and for it to grow further, it must be used by people in their daily life.

"We need to learn to speak this language in our daily communication. It should become the language of daily communication. I have learnt the language, but am not able to speak it fluently. Sanskrit needs to reach every household, and communication in the language is needed," the RSS chief stressed.

Bhagwat affirmed there is unanimity over the need to become 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and display 'swabal' (self strength) for which "we need to develop our intellect and knowledge".

He emphasised that the strength of Bharat is its 'swatwa' - that is the feeling of ownership by self-reliance.

"Swatwa is not materialistic, but individuality and it is conveyed through language," Bhagwat insisted.

He added that knowing Sanskrit is like understanding the country.

Bhagwat inaugurated the Abhinav Bharti International Academic building at the university.

The RSS chief noted that while Western societies talk about "global market", "we speak about global family", characterised by the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family").

He said Westerners developed the idea of a "global market" which has "failed" now.

Bhagwat spoke about India hosting the G20 Summit in 2023 during its presidency of the grouping and pointed out that its theme was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

In his speech, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the rich heritage of Sanskrit and ensured all support from his government for development of the language.