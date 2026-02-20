Sanskrit taught in Croatia since 1876: Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at DU

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Sanskrit has been taught at Croatian universities since 1876, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said on Friday at Delhi University.

He was delivering a lecture on the long-standing cultural links between India and Croatia, an official statement read.

According to the statement, Plenković delivered a lecture, 'Bridging Continents: Croatia and India in a Connected World', in the Convention Hall of the Vice Regal Lodge of the University of Delhi.

Croatia's Ambassador to India, Peter Ljubicic, attended as the guest of honour the event, which was presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Plenković said Sanskrit has been taught at the University of Zagreb since 1876, calling it evidence of deep civilisational connections, and described DU's academic environment as "rich and inspiring." The Croatian prime minister recalled Venetian explorer Marco Polo and said, "Centuries ago, travellers and the exchange of ideas connected Asia and Europe, and today, education and knowledge are doing the same." "In this context, Sanskrit has been taught at the University of Zagreb in Croatia since 1876, a testament to the deep cultural ties between India and Croatia," he added.

Yogesh Singh said the prime minister's visit, the first such by a Croatian head of government, would give "a new direction to the educational and cultural relations between the two countries." Plenković said India and Croatia have strong potential for cooperation in education, culture, tourism, technology and innovation.

He added that Croatia is keen to learn from India's experience in digital public infrastructure, start-up support and cyber capabilities, while Europe's innovation ecosystem could create new opportunities for Indian youth.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Plenković said India-Europe connectivity and strategic cooperation have gained fresh momentum, adding that India's advances in digital technology and AI position it among global leaders.

He also highlighted the growing trade partnership, increasing Indian tourist footfall in Croatia, and an MoU with the Department of Hindi Studies at the University of Zagreb to boost academic exchanges. PTI VBH VN VN