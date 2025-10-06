Sanskrit will connect the world in future: Adityanath

Varanasi, Oct 6 (PTI) Sanskrit will in the future emerge as the language that connects the world and the Uttar Pradesh government is promoting it with "high level" research, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Adityanath was addressing the closing ceremony of the 14th session of a sewing, embroidery, and computer training centre at the Annapurna Rishikul Brahmacharyashram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Shivpur. The chief minister distributed sewing machines, laptops, and certificates to around 250 boys and girls at the centre, run by the Kashi Annapurna Annakshetra Trust. Adityanath said the world’s "first university", Takshashila, was India's contribution to the world, and its renowned scholar, Panini, laid the foundation of grammar that is still studied today. "Maharishi Valmiki composed the world's first Sanskrit epic. Sanskrit is the language of divine wisdom; it combines spiritual knowledge with emotion, leading to the path of global welfare," he said. The state government is providing scholarships, accommodation, and food facilities to Sanskrit researchers in its efforts to promote the language, he added. The chief minister praised the social and educational initiatives undertaken over the past 108 years by the Annapurna Ashram and lauded its head, Mahant Shankar Puri. He also congratulated the female students under training at the centre, noting that such initiatives complement the state's Mission Shakti. Adityanath lauded Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya's championing of Vedic traditions alongside modern education, saying the institution embodies India's culture with a blend of tradition and modernity. "The language that will connect the world in the coming times is Sanskrit," he then asserted. Adityanath spoke about the welfare initiatives launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

He claimed that under the Centre's various schemes, 60 lakh women have got housing, 12 crore people have got toilets, 10 crore families have received LPG connections, and 3 crore households have access to property documents (gharouni). "Through the blessings of Maa Annapurna, we receive food. It is our good fortune that Kashi is being led by the world's most popular leader, our prime minister," he said. The chief minister said sectors like textiles provide the second-highest employment after agriculture in the state, and urged women to enhance their income through tailoring. "Under the One District, One Product scheme, the garments produced here will be worn by women across the world," he said.

The BJP leader said that a 1,100-acre Textile Park is under development in Lucknow and similar parks are coming up in many more districts.