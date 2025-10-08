Sanskrit will play significant role in realising dream of 'Viksit Bharat': Himachal governor

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday highlighted the need to promote Sanskrit and its vast knowledge heritage, saying that Sanskrit would play a significant role in realising the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'. He said that the language is the repository of India's timeless traditions and deep knowledge in medicine, physical and occult sciences and various other disciplines.

The governor said this while he presided over the "Vishisht Deekshant Mahotsav" organised by Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sanskrit is the soul of Indian culture and the mother of all languages. "Major sciences such as astronomy, Ayurveda and subjects like astrology and yoga were integral parts of our ancient scriptures" he said.

"Indian society was becoming increasingly aware of its rich cultural legacy, especially the wisdom enshrined in sacred texts. This growing awareness proves that modernity and ancient culture can progress together harmoniously," said the governor.

He also appreciated the efforts of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya for imparting education in Sanskrit and popularising the language among people. He underscored the importance of research on ancient scriptures and suggested that their essence should be presented in a simple form for the benefit of the public.

"Our saints and scholars composed these texts for the welfare of humanity, nature and the earth. Making their knowledge accessible to all would benefit society immensely," said the governor.

On the occasion, Governor Shukla felicitated distinguished Sanskrit scholars and academicians, including Acharya Mithila Prasad Tripathi, Ved Prakash Upadhyay, Bal Krishan Sharma and Devendra Nath Tripathi for their outstanding contributions to Sanskrit.

Professor Surendra Dubey, vice chairman of the Central Hindi Institute, also addressed the gathering and spoke about the relevance of Sanskrit in contemporary society, lauding the vishwavidyalaya's initiatives. PTI/COR MNK MNK