Sant Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram 'palkhi margs' completed, will be treated as 'green highways': Gadkari

Pune, Sep 21 (PTI) The Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram 'palkhi margs' (highways with palanquin walkways on either sides) have been completed and the former will be inaugurated by December, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Saturday.

He said 42,000 trees have been planted along the four-lane Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Hadapsar-Diveghat to Mohol and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale and the state government must go in for more plantation to make these "green highways".

Gadkari also said Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol had suggested that Pune Airport be named as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport.

"After talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will pass this naming proposal," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways told the gathering.

Gadkari said the teachings of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar play a huge role in his life and he tries to not use religion, caste and creed when it comes to work.

"I believe a person gets bigger by the work he has done," Gadkari said, adding he decries those who invoke caste for petty gains.

Speaking about Pune, Maharashtra's second largest city, he said scooters, cars and buses must run on ethanol as it is the best way to curb pollution here.

"In the coming days, even aviation fuel must have ethanol," he added.

Gadkari said development work costing Rs 1.5 lakh crore will begin in Pune district by December.

He and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were here for an event in which several projects were inaugurated.

'Palkhi margs' were envisaged to provide easy movement to devotees on their way to temple town Pandharpur.

About 221 kilometres of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH 965) from Diveghat to Mohol and 130 kilometres of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale are being four-laned with dedicated walkways for 'palkhis' on either side. PTI COR BNM