Sant Namdev’s life embodies love, devotion, equality: Haryana CM Saini

Hisar, Oct 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the life of Sant Namdev – Marathi poet and saint who was a significant figure in the Bhakti movement in 14th-century India – embodies love, devotion and equality, as he worked to unite society by eliminating discrimination, untouchability and inequality.

The chief minister was speaking at a state-level event dedicated to Sant Namdev under the ‘Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana’, an initiative of the Haryana government aimed at spreading the teachings of saints and great personalities, an official release said.

“In response to community requests, a government institution would be named after Sant Namdev Ji Maharaj in the state,” Saini said.

He also declared a grant of Rs 51 lakh for the upkeep of various 'dharamshalas' managed by the community and for installing solar panels.

Land would be allotted according to norms if the community applies for plots in Bhiwani, Panipat and Narnaul, Saini said.

Sant Namdev saw divinity in every individual and worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils such as casteism, untouchability and inequality, and true religion connects humanity and teaches compassion for others, Saini said.

The chief minister also said that Sant Namdev’s message of hard work, devotion, and honesty is deeply rooted in Haryana's social fabric, as the state's working class, farmers, artisans, tailors, blacksmiths, and all hardworking people embody his spirit through their dedication and work.

“Inspired by the teachings of saints and great personalities, the state government remains dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of every section of society. Its foremost objective is to improve the living standards of the poorest, ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person,” Saini said.

“As the nation moves toward building a developed India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the teachings of Sant Namdev hold even greater significance,” he added.

Under the prime minister's guidance, the country is progressing with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas’, a vision deeply inspired by the traditions of saints, Saini said.

Following Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’, the Haryana government is working to economically empower families who have remained underprivileged through the campaign, he added.

Targeting the opposition, the chief minister claimed the OBC Commission did not exist before 2014, when governments used the backward community merely for vote-bank politics, without ever granting them their rightful dues.

It was Prime Minister Modi who established the OBC Commission to ensure that members of the OBC community enjoy their rights and representation, Saini said.

He also accused the Congress of exploiting the poor by engaging only in vote-bank politics.

“In Haryana, the Congress government in 2013 promised to allot 100 square yard plots to the poor, but people neither received ownership papers nor possession.

“They were left to run from pillar to post. After the BJP government came to power, both plot papers and possession were provided, fulfilling that long-pending promise," Saini claimed. PTI COR CHS ARI