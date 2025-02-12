Sant Ravidas' philosophy commits us to follow path of truth: Adityanath's tribute to social reformer

Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) Political leaders across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday paid tribute to social reformer Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X to offer his salutations and wrote, "Millions of salutations to Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary! His life philosophy and his thoughts commit us to follow the path of truth and charity and to build a harmonious society." Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also paid respect on X, stating, "Millions of salutations to the great social reformer, Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji on his holy birth anniversary, and heartfelt best wishes to the people of the state." Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also paid tributes to Santguru Ravidas. In a statement, she highlighted BSP's efforts in creating the Sant Ravidas district, which was renamed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) government due to "an act driven by casteism and political hatred." She criticised the SP and BJP for not restoring the district's original name, calling their actions divisive.

In her tribute, Mayawati emphasised Sant Ravidas' lifelong fight against caste discrimination and social injustice. She also listed several initiatives taken by the BSP government in honour of the saint, including the establishment of Sant Ravidas Park and Ghat in Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Government College in Faizabad, and the Sant Ravidas Samman Award.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak attended the "Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh" in Lucknow, where he addressed the gathering and paid his respects to Guru Ravidas.

The state government declared, February 12, a public holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary.