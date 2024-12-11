Sant Siyaram Baba passes away

Khargone (MP), Dec 11 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sant Siyaram Baba passed away on Wednesday at 94 following a brief illness at his ashram on the banks of the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Advertisment

Siyaram Baba breathed his last around 6.10 am in his ashram in Bhattyan village, said Khargone district Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena.

Condolences poured in from various quarters. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Digvijaya Singh, and ex-Union minister Arun Yadav among others expressed grief over the death of the Hindu seer, a revered figure in the Nimar region.

The chief minister visited Baba's ashram and paid tributes, describing the spiritual leader's death as an irreparable loss to society and the seer community.

Advertisment

A devoted follower of Lord Hanuman, Siyaram Baba accepted only Rs 10 donations from devotees. The funds collected were used for the restoration of Narmada Ghats and the development of religious institutions and temples.

Baba was known for his deep spiritual connection and his continuous recitation of the Ramcharitmanas.

Known for his austere lifestyle, the Baba wore minimal clothing. He used to cook his own meals and perform daily tasks on his own. PTI COR MAS NSK