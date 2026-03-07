Santals' contributions to freedom struggle not given due recognition: Prez

Darjeeling (WB), Mar 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the contributions of the Santals to the country's freedom struggle have not received due recognition, and asserted that the names of several legends belonging to the community were "not deliberately included in history".

After inaugurating the ninth International Santal Conference at Bidhannagar in Siliguri in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, she stressed the need for education for Santal children.

“I know how much the Santals have contributed to the country’s freedom struggle. But the names of Santal legends have not deliberately been included in history,” she said.

The President urged the community to ensure that the younger generation receives proper schooling.

“I want all children of the Sanal community to get a good education, and this would help them become independent and stronger," Murmu said.

The President said the community should also learn languages in addition to Ol Chiki to expand opportunities.

In 1925, Pandit Raghunath Murmu invented the Ol Chiki script. Since then, it has been used for the Santhali language. Now, this script is a powerful symbol of Santal identity worldwide. It is also an effective means of establishing unity among the Santal community.

The President also questioned whether recipients of awards such as the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri were doing enough to uphold the prestige of these recognitions and contribute to society. PTI SCH BDC