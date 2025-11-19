Santoor, sufi, and bhakti: SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan returns to enchant Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The sound of Indian classical music will soon fill the early winter evenings of the national capital as the Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts (SaMaPa) is set to host the 21st edition of the SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan from November 21 to 23.

Founded by santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori as an inclusive space, the festival seeks to unite varied traditions, generations, and artistic styles through the medium of music.

The 2025 edition will open on November 21 at the Kamani Auditorium with a vocal recital by Pandit Ritesh Mishra and Pandit Rajnish Mishra, accompanied by Pandit Durjay Bhaumik on the tabla and Sumit Mishra on the harmonium. This will be followed by a flute recital by renowned flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar, with tabla accompaniment by Pandit Ramkumar Mishra.

On November 22, the audiences will be treated to a tabla solo by Ustad Akram Khan, accompanied by Ustad Murad Ali on the sarangi and Lalit Sisodia on the harmonium. The evening will also feature a dhrupad recital by Pandit Umakant Gundecha and Anant Gundecha, accompanied by Pandit Vishwambhar Nath Mishra on the pakhawaj.

"The 21st edition of the festival is a significant milestone in our journey, and it fills me with immense pride to see this festival grow into one of the most cherished and awaited classical music festivals in Delhi. This yearly festival is a living tribute to the vision and heritage of my late father, Pandit Bhajan Sopori, who not only made the Santoor popular but devoted his life to the spread and conservation of traditional Indian music," Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, curator of the festival and prominent Santoor exponent, said in a statement.

The three-day festival will conclude on November 23 with a presentation of sufi and bhakti sangeet by vocalist Ragini Rainu. The finale will also feature a santoor recital by Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, accompanied by tabla maestro Pandit Sanju Sahai.

The event will also host a painting and photography exhibition featuring works by artists from Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi. It will come to a close on November 23. PTI MG MAH MAH