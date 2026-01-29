Santosh Deshmukh murder case: Karad withdraws discharge plea

Beed (Maharashtra), Jan 29 (PTI) Walmik Karad, an accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, has withdrawn his discharge plea as charges have already been framed against him and others.

Karad had approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court after the sessions court rejected his application.

During the pendency of the appeal, the trial court framed charges in the murder case.

The prosecution pointed out in the high court that once charges are framed, a discharge application becomes infructous or irrelevant.

Karad's lawyer on Wednesday sought the court's permission to withdraw the plea.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted on December 9, 2024, tortured, and murdered, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid on a wind energy company. PTI COR SP KRK