Santosh Deshmukh murder: Court permits accused to attend post-death rituals of younger brother

Beed, Mar 8 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Beed district has allowed Jairam Chate, one of the accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, to step out of jail for a few hours to take part in his brother’s post-death rituals.

Chate has been behind bars for the past 14 months for his alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh in the district in December 2024.

According to the court order, Chate has been permitted to leave prison under strict police protection between 9 am and 4 pm to join the 12th day rituals of his younger brother Shriram Chate, who died on March 2 due to health reasons.

Chate’s lawyer had filed a special application in the district and sessions court, seeking permission for him to attend the ceremony. Though Assistant Government Prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe opposed it, the court granted relief to Chate on humanitarian grounds.

The cost of travel and police security for the duration of the visit will have to be borne by the accused himself, according to the court order.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh’s family has objected to the permission granted to Chate. Santosh Deshmukh’s brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, said Chate’s visit to his village on the pretext of religious rites could create a law-and-order situation.

“Who would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs during the visit?” he asked.

It has been alleged that Deshmukh was killed for opposing an attempt to extort money from a wind energy firm operating in his area. Walmik Karad, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been named the prime accused.