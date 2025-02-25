Santosh Deshmukh murder: villagers launch hunger strike over `dissatisfactory' probe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Residents of Massajog village in Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday started a hunger strike over the `dissatisfactory' probe into sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

Besides seeking inquiry into the alleged lapses committed by the local Kej police in the initial phase, the villagers are demanding the arrest of absconding accused Krushna Andhale.

The 'annatyag andolan' will continue till a delegation from the administration meets them and promises action, said Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the murdered sarpanch, who is part of the agitation along with his family members.

A group of villagers had met Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat earlier on Monday.

"Our discussion with the SP was positive. Kej police did not share certain details related to the investigation with the SP. We will file an application for reinvestigation," Dhananjay Deshmukh said.

The "mistakes" committed by Kej police (who probed the case before it was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department) were part of a conspiracy, he claimed.

Another villager said, "We demand that Krushna Andhale should be arrested. There should be a special public prosecutor and the case should be heard in a fast-track court." The villagers had earlier staged ` jal samadhi' agitation where they stood in water for hours to press their demands.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and murdered on December 9, 2024. It was alleged that he was killed for opposing, three days earlier, an attempt to extort money from a wind energy firm operating in the area. Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was arrested in the extortion case weeks after the murder.

Kej Police did not take swift action between December 6 and 9, it was alleged. A sub-inspector attached to the police station was later suspended, and the earlier district superintendent of police was shunted out.

SP Kanwat told PTI on Tuesday that a delegation will meet the protesters. "They raised certain issues in the meeting yesterday but nothing was in writing. We asked them to give their demands in writing. Once we get that, we will conduct an inquiry into their allegations about the initial investigation," he said. PTI AW KRK