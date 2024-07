Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) Former Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar was on Wednesday sworn in as the governor of Jharkhand.

Gangwar succeeded C P Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed as the governor of Maharashtra.

Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad administered the oath of office to Gangwar.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, other ministers and several dignitaries were present at the oath-taking ceremony here. PTI NAM RBT