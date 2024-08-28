Santosh Ojha appointed chief of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) With Delhi assembly polls due early next year, the state unit of the BJP on Tuesday appointed Santosh Ojha as the president of its Purvanchal Morcha, the party said.

According to Ojha's appointment letter issued by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, he was made the new president of the influential frontal organisation with immediate effect.

Incumbent Neeraj Tiwari has been named as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP media department. His appointment letter was issued by Sachdeva. PTI VIT RHL