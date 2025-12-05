Santro driver who hit cyclist in Gurugram, car owner arrested: Police

Gurugram, Dec 5 (PTI) The Gurugram police on Friday arrested the Santro driver, accused of hitting a 58-year-old cyclist and causing his death, along with the owner of the car, officials said.

The accused driver did not have a valid driver's licence, they said.

Police have added the sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the FIR, they added.

According to police, the arrested accused car driver is identified as Sahil (20), a native of village Tatnagar in Jharkhand -- currently staying in Faridabad -- who worked as a helper in a private club in Gurugram.

The car owner has been identified as Gagandeep Nagar (40), a resident of Nawada in the Faridabad district.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that on Wednesday morning, when he was leaving the club, he was driving the Santro car at a high speed, due to which it went out of control, causing the accident, police said.

"We have recovered the car. The accused car driver was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody while police are questioning the car owner," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The 58-year-old businessman, identified as Amitabh Jain, was killed in the hit-and-run incident in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 area on Wednesday.

He was cycling on Akashneem Marg around 7.15 am when a speeding car struck him from behind. The driver fled the scene, and Jain succumbed to his injuries later.

The CCTV footage, circulated online, shows the victims cycling in the left lane with ample space for the car to overtake.