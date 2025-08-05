SAP Labs India Innovation Park to boost Karnataka’s global standing: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the establishment of the SAP Labs India Innovation Park in Devanahalli reaffirms the strong trust global leaders place in the state and will further cement Karnataka’s position on the global innovation map.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art facility, Siddaramaiah noted that SAP Labs India, headquartered in Bengaluru since 1998, has grown to become SAP’s largest R&D hub outside Germany.

“This new campus, designed to eventually house 15,000 professionals, will strengthen Karnataka’s position as India’s innovation workforce engine. It marks a significant milestone in our mission to create high-value jobs and opportunities for our youth,” the chief minister said.

He further noted that Bengaluru has evolved beyond being the IT capital of India to becoming the country’s “Knowledge Capital,” “AI Capital,” and even “Quantum Capital.” “We are leading not just in software, but in deep technologies that will define the 21st century—Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning,” he said.

The 41-acre SAP Labs India Innovation Park is strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, Siddaramaiah added.

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Electronics, IT & BT, Priyank Kharge, also addressed the gathering.

Dignitaries present included Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India; Gerhard Oswald and Thomas Saueressig, members of the Supervisory and Executive Boards of SAP SE; Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka; and Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director of SAP Labs India.