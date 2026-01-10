Sapkal accuses Shinde of making money through illegal businesses

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday attacked Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the latter’s home turf Thane, claiming that he makes money through illegal businesses and corruption.

Canvassing for Congress candidates ahead of the January 15 elections to the Thane Municipal Corporation, he also targeted the ruling BJP for backing “persons involved in crimes against women”.

“Money is running short for the ruling parties, so they are turning to illegal means,” Sakpal alleged and claimed Rs 2,000 crore corruption in the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway project.

Government plots are being sold through “extortionists having links with ruling parties”, he claimed.

Sapkal also slammed the BJP for joining hands with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district. The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to their Akot MLA Prakash Bharsakhale over the tie-up.

Accompanied by Thane Congress president Vikrant Chavan, Sakpal released a manifesto, promising pothole-free roads, digital signal systems, a dedicated bus service for women, property tax exemptions for housing societies implementing solid waste management, and revitalisation of lakes.

Affirming the Congress commitment to the opposition INDIA bloc, he said, “Come what may, we will never support the BJP or Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde.” He also announced that the party would undergo significant organisational changes after the elections to strengthen its grassroots presence. PTI COR NR