Sapkal attributes Bihar results to electoral malpractices, blames EC

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday alleged that the NDA's impressive performance in the Bihar assembly elections was due to "malpractices", and blamed the Election Commission.

The Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar were responsible for "vote theft and deletion of voters through SIR (special intensive revision of electoral rolls)," Sapkal said.

The National Democratic Alliance comprising BJP, JD(U) and other parties was on course for a landslide victory by taking the lead in 204 seats in the 243-member House. The Congress appeared set to receive its worst-ever drubbing.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Sapkal said the results were "dangerous for democracy", while asserting that the Congress will continue its struggle.

He also asked whether the financial assistance extended to women by the Nitish Kumar-led government before the polls influenced voting patterns.

The conduct of the Election Commission raised concerns, the Congress leader said, adding the country "now needs an election commissioner like T N Seshan".

Addressing party workers, Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat said the Congress must deepen its outreach among smaller OBC communities to strengthen the organisation.

The Constitution and the Congress ideology are rooted in equality, he said, appealing to workers to stand firmly behind Rahul Gandhi in a "battle to protect democracy and the Constitution".

Meanwhile, Girija Pichad, granddaughter of late tribal leader Madhukarrao Pichad, joined the Congress in the presence of Sapkal and Thorat on this occasion.

Her entry would strengthen the party's connect with the tribal community, Sapkal said. PTI MR KRK