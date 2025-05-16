Sapkal calls on Thackeray to discuss preps for Maharashtra local bodies' polls

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday met Maha Vikas Aghadi ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss preparations for the local body elections.

Talking to reporters after the hour-long meeting, Sapkal said he informed Thackeray that the Congress has authorised local leadership to take a call on alliances for the upcoming polls.

"Uddhav ji has agreed and said he was also speaking to his office-bearers on the issue of alliances," he said.

The Congress leader said the two parties have decided they needed to stick together to protect the Constitution and democracy.

He said Thackeray is an important ally of the INDIA bloc, and his meeting with the former chief minister was a "courtesy visit".

Earlier this week, Sapkal met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and discussed the prevailing political situation.

"It is part of my job to establish contact with our allies," he said.

The Supreme Court last week directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the long-pending elections for local bodies within four months. PTI MR ARU