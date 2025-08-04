Sapkal demands action against Pune cops involved in harassing three women

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday demanded immediate action against personnel of the Pune police involved in allegedly harassing three women during a probe and passing casteist remarks.

Sapkal, in a statement, questioned why no first information report (FIR) had not been registered against policemen and criticised the police for their high-handedness.

"Why is there hesitation in taking action against the police officials? These officers must face legal consequences for their actions," the Congress leader said.

Three women living in Pune have alleged that police personnel physically harassed them and made casteist remarks during a probe related to a woman, reported missing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who stayed with them briefly.

Sapkal accused the police of targeting the three women, who had helped another woman.

"Who is shielding these arrogant police officers? Are Pune's senior police officials, including the police commissioner, taking action? Why has no action been taken even after such a serious incident?" he asked.

He further criticised the administration for not addressing rising criminal activities, including drug trafficking and gang violence, in Pune.

"The police are focusing on harassing ordinary citizens, even as criminal activities such as drug trafficking and gang violence are rampant in Pune. The chief minister himself has acknowledged the increase in bullying and rowdyism, but no concrete steps are being taken to address it," Sapkal said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, last week, said that growing "dadagiri" (bullying) by certain elements to exert pressure on industries to hire particular persons or award contracts to them is the biggest bottleneck in Pune's development.